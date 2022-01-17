sport, local-sport,

In a thrilling match that featured an incredible amount of swings in momentum, Rugby and the Newtown Demons had to settle for a tie in the RSL-Pinnington Cup on Saturday. The teams couldn't be separated in a fantastic clash at Lady Cutler 2, after the Newtown Demons posted 114 and Rugby was then bowled out for the same score. Rugby would have been feeling confident about things after performing well with the ball, as the Demons went from 1/43 to just passing triple figures. Glenn Shepherd (3/26) was the best of the five Rugby bowlers who took wickets. But then the Demons bowlers fired, as Malachi Dutchke shone with the new ball on the way to taking a fantastic 6/23. At 6/37 Rugby looked gone but Shepherd (38) got them back in the match only for Dutchke to return to the attack and take the final three wickets in gripping circumstances. READ ALSO: - Everett starts in style as Dubbo is made to work for win over Parkes - WHITNEY WRAP: Pair of victories puts Colts back on track as Cougars take top spot - ON THE MOVE | Player signings for the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership Elsewhere in second grade, Narromine produced the type of performance many have been waiting for in a win over the previously unbeaten RSL-Colts. Kale Bock starred, making 86 not out, as Narromine posted 8/213 batting first. Captain Doug Potter then took centre stage with the ball and took 5/25 to help knock over Colts for just 99. The Newtown Ducks continued their strong season at Lady Cutler 4, as Jack Kempston and Dalton Medcalf set-up a relatively comfortable win over CYMS. Kempston (90) and Medcalf (69) combined a dominant 152-run partnership for the second wicket to lead the Ducks to a commanding 228. CYMS never really got going in reply and only a late 50 not out from youngster Campbell Watts kept things respectable. Veteran Mick Kempston led the way with the ball and took 4/17 in the win. In the other match on Saturday, Macquarie proved too good for South Dubbo Limes. Young spinner Harvey Marchant starred for Macquarie, taking 4/16 from seven overs as the Limes were bowled out for just 79. Despite a few wobbles in the chase, Macquarie scored a relatively simple five-wicket win with Mark Wallace's 27 not out the top score. In the RSL-Kelly Cup third grade competition, Narromine scored a tight one-wicket win over RSL-Colts United. Alex Sambrook (3/14) and Dylan Goodman (2/17) started well with the ball for Narromine but Matt Keenan dug in for United and his 70 led them to 8/156. At 3/38 and then 5/81 it seemed Narromine was in trouble but Mitchell Smith (42) and then Ryan Richardson (34 not out) kept their side on track. The fantastic match was decided in the final over as Narromine won with one wicket to spare. Peter Corcoran's five-wicket haul and a Tony Ross half century helped South Dubbo defeat Macquarie Blue. Ross made 64 as Souths posted 8/151 batting first and then Corcoran tore through the Macquarie lineup with the new ball to set-up the win. Corcoran finished with 5/16 from eight overs as Macquarie Blue, who had Brent Page make 44, was bowled out for 101. The Newtown Tigers were the big winners on the day as they crushed Rugby by a huge 235 runs. Akshay Wadhwa (60 not out) led the way as the Tigers posted 294 batting first and that was far too much for Rugby, who were knocked over for just 59. Don Skinner (3/2) and Scott Barber (3/20) delivered with the ball in the victory. Newtown Kings scored a relatively comfortable seven-wicket win over CYMS White. Aman Thapa (3/14) helped knock over CYMS for just 78 and then Harvinder Singh (35 not out) top-scored in the successful run chase. CYMS Green was also beaten on Saturday, going down to Macquarie White by four wickets in a gutsy showing. An all-round effort with the ball resulted in CYMS Green being bowled out for just 58 but they made Macquarie White work for the win and six wickets fell before the chase was completed successfully. No score was given for RSL-Colts Coolbaggie v Newtown Rhinos.

