A 230 strong crowd of people took to the streets of Dubbo on Saturday rallying against COVID-19 vaccinations for children. Parents, children and community members gathered at the park near the information centre to listen to speeches and songs about being a united Australia, before marching down Macquarie Street with an assortment of posters. The rally was part of nation-wide 'Reclaim the Line' protests, held in response to the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines to children aged five to 11 year's old. READ ALSO: The national rollout began on January 10 after a clinical trial showed the Pfizer vaccine is effective in preventing COVID in children in this age bracket, and that children who had two doses were roughly 91 per cent less likely to get sick from the virus. Dubbo Reclaim the Line event organiser Manti Morse said the peaceful protest was a way to hold the government accountable for its changing decisions. "The problem is at each step the government has drawn a line ... then each time they say something they step over the line or change the rules," she said. "So that's what Reclaim the Line is, to go 'here's what you said, we're going to ask you to keep your word'." As a former teacher and nutritionist, Ms Morse said she was concerned young healthy and growing children were being encouraged to be inoculated with an "un-tested and un-experimented vaccine" and more research was needed before the rollout. "Australia is the first country in the whole world to have a rollout like they are for children, especially for five to 11 year old's, so we are asking government where is your research, where is your stuff to show us this is worthwhile," she said. "We want some more research, especially for the children because they don't have a voice." The mother of five said while her family were all vaccinated, the rally wasn't about being an anti-vaxxer, but rather about people's rights and freedoms. "It seems out of control, and when speaking with the other leaders after the protest, [Reclaim organiser] Christian Marchegiani said Reclaim the Line is that," Ms Morse said. "The authorities draw the line and they keep stepping over that, and we're reclaiming that. Let's go back to common sense, what we know is safe, what we know is right, and normally what is right is we know our bodies, and we should be allowed choice around our bodies. "That's where we want to reclaim the line on that, whether its for children or frontline workers." There is currently no mandate for children to get the COVID vaccine in order to attend school. According to the Australian Department of Health children aged five to 11 are able to be given two doses of the vaccine eight weeks apart, with each dose roughly one third of the adult dose. A NSW Police spokesperson said the protest at Dubbo was peaceful, with no incidents to report, noting everyone was "very compliant". Western NSW Local Health District Acting Chief Executive Mark Spittal said there were a number of reasons to ensure children were vaccinated against COVID, which include the possibility of long-term effects, reducing transmissions among family and friends, and allowing children to stay involved in school and social activities. Saturday's protest was one of four held in Dubbo since October last year by Reclaim the Line. While the crowd was down from last month, Ms Morse said it was pleasing to see many new faces. "We had 230 people there, which is slightly less than the one before we had about 280, but people are on holidays and lots of things are going on. Also lots of people are COVID close contacts and so they were staying away minimising risk," she said.

