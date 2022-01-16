news, local-news,

Community members are urged to practice COVID-safety measures in Dubbo as confirmed cases remain high and there are likely more cases undiagnosed. There were 131 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the Dubbo local government area, including six in Wellington. It comes as the Western NSW Local Health District records 439 new PCR cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday night. READ ALSO: There were 89 cases in Orange, 68 at Bathurst, 11 at Narromine, six in the Bogan Shire, 21 at Parkes, 13 at Forbes as well as two in Cobar. The LHD was down from 687 new cases identified by PCR testing as of 8pm Friday. Those figures included 259 at Dubbo including 14 in Wellington. There were also 34 people in hospital with one person in ICU as of Friday night, but by Saturday night that figure had risen to 38 in hospital and a second person was in ICU. People are now required to report a positive Rapid Antigen Test via the Service NSW app and those who don't have access to the app can report results on the Service NSW website or call Service NSW on 13 77 88. Do not attend a service centre. The Western NSW LHD are urging residents to get vaccinated, wear a mask indoors, wash and sanitise frequently use QR check in codes, and practice physical distancing. "Practice physical distancing and avoid crowds or gatherings where you are aren't able to," the health district said. "Be particularly careful around older people, or people with health conditions." Residents are also encouraged to plan ahead, in case someone in their household needs to self-isolate or while waiting for test results.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/c39aa86b-82c5-47a5-ab8d-ef3e2be81c83.jpg/r0_235_8256_4900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg