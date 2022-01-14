news, local-news,

A fourth person has been charged over her alleged involvement in the shooting of a man in Dubbo last year. Just before 11pm on Tuesday, November 23 2021, emergency services were called to a house on Baird Street, due to concerns for the occupant's welfare. A 34-year-old man was found inside the home with a gunshot wound to his leg, wound to his face and lacerations to his arms. Police were told two people wearing face coverings, entered the home and assaulted the man before fleeing the scene. The man was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics, before being taken to Dubbo Hospital in a serious but stable condition. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Officers from Orana-Mid Western Police District, with the assistance of detectives attached to the State Crime Command's Robbery and Serious Crime Squad, started an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Three men aged 26, 31 and 48, were arrested and charged by detectives in Sydney last year; they remain before the courts. About 10.40am on Thursday, officers from Orana-Mid Western Police District attended a home on Brisbane Street and arrested a 32-year-old woman. She was taken to Dubbo Police Station and charged with discharge firearm intend cause grievous bodily harm and conceal serious indictable offence. The woman was refused bail to appear at Dubbo Local Court on Friday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

