Police are renewing their appeal for public assistance to locate a man missing from Kandos. Isaac Thomas, aged 35, was last seen driving through Capertee, at about 6pm on Monday, January 3. He was reported missing on Tuesday, January 4, to officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Police and his family hold serious concerns for Isaac's welfare. Isaac is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 190cm tall, of medium build, and balding. He may be travelling in a 2002-model gold Toyota Hilux with NSW registration plates - CU11PI. Isaac is known to frequent the Kandos, Capertee and Turon areas. Anyone with information about Isaac's whereabouts, or who may have seen the ute, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/63475155-2c46-4c75-8e67-cf4597df71b8.jpg/r0_295_740_713_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg