Summer is well and truly in full swing in Dubbo which also means more nasty creatures such as snakes and spiders are lurking around town. St John Ambulance is reminding people this summer about the importance of a being prepared for a potential surge in snake and spider activities. St John Ambulance volunteer Helen Harris said she believed the increased heat and wet weather had increased the population of snakes and spiders in country areas. "Definitely, with this weather and the growth of all the grass and everything," she said. "But yes snakes and spiders are out in abundance." Ms Harris said there a few simple things people could do this summer period to stay safe. "Watch where they are going, if they are out in the bush or out where there is long grass then wear sensible shoes and long pants are the key things," she said. "If they are in the garden, wear thick gloves and look before you reach for things in the garden. One of the safest things to do is make sure you check and take it easy before you rush. "If you can, clear the rubbish away from your home and that also helps with fires which it is coming to fire season big time. "Anything like that will help keep away the snakes and spiders." According to St John Ambulance, more than half of deaths caused by snake bites in Australia occur in the home, and it's expected sightings around the home will increase. Ms Harris believes learning simple first aid or doing a refresher course could help keep everyone calm should someone be bitten by either a snake or spider. "To do a first aid course and learn how to manage bites and stings correctly is probably one of the better things to do," she said. READ ALSO: "Because so many people panic in an emergency situations. "Where as if they have had a little bit of training then they tend not to panic as much which is safer for everyone including the victim." While seeing snakes and spiders around Dubbo is a common occurrence, Ms Harris says people need to be aware it is likely they will encounter both creatures. "To be honest you'll see snakes about, I go bushwalking and camping," he said. "You'll see them about but thank goodness it's only a handful of people each year who die from snake bites. "So putting it into perspective it can be serious but if people take the right precautions and use the correct first aid treatment then people have a chance of survival." The most dangerous snake posing a threat to Australians is the eastern brown snake, which causes a higher number of fatalities than any other snake in Australia. The funnel-web spider is also a cause for concern amongst NSW residents due to its lethal venom which can be fatal in just 15 minutes.

