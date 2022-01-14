sport, local-sport,

Sunday not only offers Dubbo's representative side the chance to get off the mark in the Western Zone Premier League competition but also gives players the opportunity to push their case for higher honours. After a rain-affected first half of the season, senior representative action begins in earnest this weekend. Dubbo will host Parkes in the WZPL on Sunday before taking on Cowra seven days later. Strong performances there will boost the chances of earning Western Zone selection ahead of the Country Championships, which begins on February 4. "At the start of the year when a lot of stuff got pushed back (because of COVID) we knew January and February would be pretty busy," Dubbo captain Marty Jeffrey said. "I think it's a great opportunity for guys to put their hand up for our Dubbo side and put some scores on the board to benefit us and, hopefully, get us some Dubbo names in the Western Zone side. "Blokes could get the experience of playing at a country carnival and then come back for our last (WZPL) game and then hopefully the finals and that's only good for Dubbo cricket." READ ALSO: - The Nightwatchmen: Juniors showcase Western's future at carnivals - Russo ready for Tigers to 'sharpen up' as season resumes - 'Naive to think' COVID won't affect clubs ahead of season restart Jeffrey and his side is yet to play a WZPL match this season after the round one meeting against Bathurst was followed by a round two bye. All round two matches were also washed out, meaning Sunday offers all sides the first chance to score victory in 2021/22. Sunday's match has been moved to Dubbo as Parkes currently has no pitches prepared for the fixture and the hosts will start as favourites after playing in each of the past four WZPL grand finals. The use of spin will be key for Dubbo on Sunday, with a host of tweakers available to the captain after quicks Bailey Edmunds and Ben Knaggs take the new ball. Jeffrey, Brock Larance, Mitch Bower and debutants Tom Barber and Lockie Rummans are all spin options and the latter is likely to get the chance on Sunday after impressing the in the second tier Brewery Shield competition this summer. "Lockie has been going really well in our second XI side so I'm looking forward to him getting the opportunity," Jeffrey said, before speaking about the spin options. "We've got the medium pace option with 'Hilly' (Jacob Hill) too but the big thing about our spin is we're all different bowlers. "Even Mitch and Lockie both bowl left-arm orthodox but are different and I'm not a believer of the 'you have to take four seamers' and I know you can get spin in a game and have the right balance." Teenage Macquarie batter-keeper Hugh Sienciewicz will also debut for Dubbo on Sunday. The changes to the lineup were needed after Mat Skiiner, Tom Coady, Ben Semmler and Jason Ryan were a;; unavailable for the match while young quick Riley Keen will be in Sydney on Sunday playing Green Shield for Blacktown. Parkes will have a number of weapons in its lineup, namely Smith twins Myles and Blake, Anthony Heraghty, and Brent Tucker. Sunday's match starts at 10am at No. 1 Oval. Elsewhere on Sunday, Cowra will host Orange while defending premiers Bathurst have they bye. All matches start at 10am.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/b5d6775f-93a1-47eb-904f-6b6339cb7414.JPG/r681_755_4232_2761_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg