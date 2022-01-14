news, local-news,

The Western NSW Local Health District has recorded 261 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm on Thursday night. Dubbo recorded just 22 new cases of COVID-19 from PCR tests while Wellington recorded just a single case. Across the rest of the region, Orange recorded 143 case while Bathurst had 12 cases. Cowra also had 15 cases while the Cabonne region had 14. There were 16 COVID cases admitted to hospitals in the Western NSW Local Health District in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday, 19 in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday and 23 in the 24 hours to 8pm on Wednesday. READ ALSO: That figure rose to 30 in the latest reporting period. NSW as a whole recorded 63,018 positive test results including 37,938 positive rapid antigen tests and 25,080 positive PCR tests. Sadly, in the past 24 hours 29 people with COVID-19 have died with 15 of those men and 14 women. Of the positive test rapid antigen tests 24,329 of those were from the last seven days. Since the beginning of the pandemic, NSW has recorded 590,609 positive COVID-19 cases in just under two years. As of January 12, 95.2 per cent of people aged of 16 had received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 93.8 per cent have received two doses. As of Friday morning, 2,525 people across NSW were in hospital due to COVID-19 with 184 of those in intensive care. Testing is available at the Dubbo Showground for anyone showing signs or symptoms of COVID-19 and has been a close contact. NSW Health are reminding the public to have a plan incase a person in their household tests positive for the virus and needs to isolate whilst recovering. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/869545bd-beda-4209-a020-1a01a4dd6392.JPG/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg