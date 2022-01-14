sport, local-sport,

For the first time in history, Orange have taken home the Under 15s Western NSW Boys Carnival title. It was an all Central West final as the hosts took on Dubbo at Wade Park on Thursday. It was the home side who won the toss and elected to bat and got off to a good start thanks to opener Toby Middleton and captain Cooper Pullen. The pair put on 83 for the second wicket before Middleton was caught out for 53. READ ALSO: - Atlee goes big but Western fall agonisingly short of championships win - The Nightwatchmen: Juniors showcase Western's future at carnivals - Russo ready for Tigers to 'sharpen up' as season resumes Wickets then continued to fall in regular intervals, but Pullen's 61 and some late-order hitting from Nate Lee (38 not out), saw Orange finish their 50 overs at 9-207. "We'd said to the boys at the start that we need to bowl really tight line and lengths," Orange coach Adrian Lee said. "The pitch here at Wade Park was playing nicely but a little bit low, so anything in the Dubbo innings where they pitched it a bit short was easier to hit, so we said we really had to keep it full and in those good areas." That plan was executed to perfection. Opening bowlers Max Richards (0-8 off six) and Hayden Griffith (0-9 off three) made it slow-going for Dubbo early on and as the required run rate continued to creep up, so did the need to swing big. "It got to the point where they were so far behind the run rate that they had to hit out," Lee added. "That resulted in some chances and the odd run out and we were able to really capitalise on that and finish it off." Once the wickets started to tumble, they came in bunches and Dubbo were eventually bowled out for 99. Isaac Clarke finished with match-best figured of 4-5 off five overs. Lee said it was a genuine team performance which got them to this point. "Every single one of them contributed in some way," he said. "The positive thing for me as their coach is it wasn't just a one person show. Every one of the players contributed throughout the week for the wins. "Even today, Isaac got hit around a bit on Wednesday and he came back and took four wickets for five runs. He bowled absolutely beautifully, fast and on the spot." While the loss was disappointing for Dubbo it had still been a successful week for the team. Harry Roscarel and Ayden Hunt, with eight and seven wickets respectively, were among the top wicket-takers at the carnival while Cooper Townsend hit Dubbo's lone half century of the week when he made 51 in Wednesday's win over Blacktown.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/dd3a63eb-ddc0-4785-a570-264e333e5d32.jpg/r6_191_2043_1342_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg