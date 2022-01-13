news, local-news,

Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson thought he would never be on council again after his last term ended in 2016 but he is back and excited to lead the new group of councillors for the next two years. Cr Dickerson served five years as mayor previously before his term came to a sudden end. Cr Dickerson admitted he was not even in Australia when he found out the amalgamation was approved in 2016. "The last term finished quite suddenly," he said. "I was actually in Kuala Lumpur speaking at a conference and I got a phone call from ABC Radio to say the amalgamation happened two hours ago. "It was a bit sudden the ending. "I actually organised a little luncheon for the councillors and a few tears were shed then that was it." READ ALSO: Since leaving council in 2016, Cr Dickerson focused on his local technology business before announcing late last year he would run for council once again. Cr Dickerson said the decision to return to council was not an easy especially given the way his last term ended but he believes he has made the right choice to come back. "I must admit then I thought I've had my time and now I need to move on," he said. "I did move on with my life and didn't think I'd be back. "When I made the decision well in my life I don't like to do things half hearted. "Do things flat out or don't do it all. "So when I made the decision that I had to go back in I was full on and I've done that. "I'm really excited that this group has the same attitude." The new group of councillors is a very fresh and inexperienced group compared those in the past with only Cr Dickerson and Vicki Etheridge having been in the position in the past. However, the lack of experience is something Cr Dickerson believes will not hinder the group as many of the councillors have business or other leadership backgrounds prior to being elected late last year. "I think in the first two months it's really important but after that I think the councillors will be up to speed," he said. "Some of that experience will be handy for looking back how things were done, what decisions were made and how those decisions were made. "I think the group will get the council heads on pretty quickly."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/f5da5f5c-61b2-4f5a-9e5d-4de83dc1edc9.JPG/r198_429_4714_2981_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg