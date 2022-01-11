news, local-news,

The new group of Dubbo councillors have been officially welcomed after the collective signing of the oath and affirmation on Tuesday morning. The ceremony was at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre and mayor Mathew Dickerson welcomed the newest group of councillors who were joined by their family and friends for the occasion. Councillor Lewis Burns performed the Welcome to Country before each councillor signed the oath and affirmation. Technically, the oath and affirmation had already been signed by the group prior to their first meeting late last year before the positions of mayor and deputy mayor were decided. Cr Dickerson said it is an exciting time for the incoming 10 councillors with only Vicki Etheridge the only returning councillor. READ ALSO: "The enthusiasm of the group of councillors rubs off as it does whenever you have a group of people," he said. "It becomes infectious. "So sure, I've been here before but I'm actually really enthusiastic and really excited about the group of councillors we have got. "I think that the attitude they have all got will keep this group buoyant over the next two years and nine months." Dubbo Regional Council chief executive officer Murray Wood echoed Cr Dickerson's thoughts and is looking forward to seeing what the group will do over their term. "It's very exciting, it's a diverse and very enthusiastic group," he said. "(There is) a lot of new faces, some experience there as well. "I think what is exciting as well is that breadth of what they bring. "Whether it's business, community interest or their Aboriginal community leadership roles, a mix of male and females with some who are slightly older and some who are younger. "It's an exciting group." While Tuesday morning's ceremony welcomed the new councillors officially, it was also a chance for friends and family of the newly elected to mingle. Mr Wood believes over the next two years and nine months there may be some difficulties for the councillors when it comes to spending time with those who they are closest with. "I think you can't underestimate saying thank you to the families of councillors," he said. "They have already made a sacrifice to help them get elected. "But over the next two years and nine months, people will often to come to councillors during family time, kids' sport and all that type of stuff. "It can become quite intrusive on the family so this is as much a thank you to the family as it is a welcome." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SbEjeZH44W2WcVuMCh8qu8/4a36f7fb-1e02-47c2-a888-eb56f0c8ccc6.jpg/r0_306_3600_2340_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg