WOW! I posted a photo on social media last week. I made a joke about the fact that I participated in parkrun on January 1 and said that I promised to hit the New Year running so I was honouring that promise - literally! It was a poor dad joke but I then invited everyone to send me an email with their ideas for what the newly formed Council needed to focus on. Did I mention WOW? I have just finished compiling an eighty-three-page document with the information that I received from the community. Ideas that came in all shapes and sizes. Whilst the ideas were extensive, I am confident that democracy has given our community a group of councillors that will rise to the challenge. Josh Black has spent many years as a school teacher in Dubbo so knows many students and parents. He will be in touch with our community. Lewis Burns is the grandson of Arthur Clifford Burns, one of the founding members of the Aboriginal Progressives Foundation, and I am sure he will represent the Aboriginal community with distinction. As an interesting aside, if you listen to Keith Urban's latest album keep an ear out for didgeridoo sounds created by Lewis. Shibli Chowdhury moved to Australia from Bangladesh in 2009 and can be a voice for our growing multicultural population. He also works in financial services so can add more experience to the table when discussing our budgets. Vicki Etheridge has experience as a councillor on Warren Shire Council and as the only person on council with experience on Dubbo Regional Council. Jess Gough runs her own businesses as well as being an advocate for the Wellington community. Richard Ivey has a long history in accounting and agricultural consulting and has a great understanding of how we can continue to progress the amalgamated council area. Damien Mahon has shown business acumen in growing his business to the size it is today whilst also being a significant community contributor with his involvement in charity events and his Rotary Club. Pam Wells works with a prominent community services organisation and has good insights in to the community's social problems. Pam will bring a strong cultural lens to what we do and ensure that we're doing the right things for all of the community, including the Aboriginal community. Matt Wright has been very successful in his role as the President of the Chamber of Commerce and will use that experience to help our community tackle high job vacancy rates and bring more people to our community. I believe with this team of councillors and the exceptional team of employees the CEO, Murray Wood, has access to, the community can be very confident looking ahead. If you have any further ideas, don't hesitate to send them to me at mayor@dubbo.nsw.gov.au.

