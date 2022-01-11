news, local-news,

Positive rapid antigen tests will be able to be registered via the Service NSW app "very soon", after the Perrottet government announced reporting could be mandatory. On Tuesday morning, NSW government Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello took to social media to announce they were working on a way for people to register their rapid antigen test (RAT) results through the app. "The team is working around the clock to get this live very soon," he said. "It's going to be an integrated - multi channel - experience. Once you record your results it will be made available to health." NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant warned on Monday that the day's lower daily case numbers were "conservative" because RAT results were yet to be officially included. Health Minister Brad Hazzard told The Sydney Morning Herald on Tuesday the government wants to mandate the reporting of positive RAT results. His department has sought advice from the Crown Solicitor's Office on how it can be legally enforced. "It comes with the added benefit that it might also open the door to federal financial assistance if you're off work for the week. The bottom line is it is a must-do, even if there is no fine," Mr Hazzard told the SMH. "At the end of the day, it's an obligation on all of us to make sure that we log in to the Service NSW app, particularly as it will give a clear picture of how the virus is moving through the community." Deputy Chief Health Officer Dr Jeremy McAnulty said registering positive results with Service NSW app will allow NSW Health to best provide advice and care to COVID patients. "That will help to ensure that people who have registered will be plugged in to the health system so that they'll get advice," Dr McAnulty said on Sunday. "If you have a rapid antigen test, you generally don't need to have a follow-up PCR test, so that will make it quicker and faster for people to know their status as well as relieving pressure on the testing system," he said. The NSW government has already secured 50 million RATs which are set to arrive from this week through until the first week of February.

