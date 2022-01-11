community, Taronga Western Plains Zoo, zoo keeper

Rachel Schildkraut has been in the role of Wildlife Conservation Officer for the past nine months. This involves population planning for the Taronga Western Plains Zoo and Taronga Zoo exotic animal collections as well as working on key conservation recovery programs for the organisation. Before stepping into the role of Wildlife Conservation Officer, Rachel had been a zookeeper for 10 years. "I work with the Wildlife Operations teams at both zoos to manage our exotics collection. I am sort of like the 'middleman' between the keepers and regional species co-ordinators, the Zoological and Aquarium Association as well as other zoos. "This includes planning what exotic species we have at the zoo, how many we plan on holding, whether we breed animals and which animals to breed with. "All these plans are designed to make sure we are providing the best possible standard of animal welfare and that the species are managed well both at our zoos and within our region. "It is also part of our role to see how best we can help the conservation of these spectacular animals and to provide opportunities for education. "I also work on a couple of our native species breed for release recovery programs, providing support for these programs to deliver great conservation outcomes - like our Greater Bilby Conservation Breeding Program." "I really enjoy working with lots of different people who are all passionate about animals and conservation. "Taronga does some pretty special work for animal conservation and I'm glad to be able to play a role in that." "So many! But if I had to pick just one... as a keeper I was involved in the Bilby breed for release program, and the day that Bilbies bred here in the Taronga Western Plains Zoo Sanctuary were released into Sturt Desert National Park at the Wild Deserts site is one I will never forget." "Probably just the amount of thought and work that goes into every species we hold at Taronga. "Every decision is made with a focus on conservation, welfare and education and these key things inform every decision that gets made day to day."

