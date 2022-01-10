news, local-news,

A woman has faced court after drugs and over $26,000 cash were seized from a vehicle in the central west. About 1.25pm on Saturday, police responded to concerned calls regarding a Mitsubishi Outlander parked on the side of the Castlereagh Highway, about two kilometres south of Coonamble. Upon arrival, officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District located the vehicle, with a woman asleep inside. READ ALSO: The 29-year-old woman was spoken to, before the vehicle was searched. Police seized $26,345 in cash, methylamphetamine, cannabis and drug paraphernalia, which will undergo further investigation. The woman was arrested and taken to Coonamble Police Station where she was charged with two counts of possess prohibited drug, supply prohibited drug and goods in personal custody suspected being stolen. She was refused bail to appear at Dubbo Local Court on Monday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/d967307d-48d4-48dc-8ebb-1859669422c0.jpg/r0_21_1017_596_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg