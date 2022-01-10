news, local-news,

Dubbo has recorded a well above average calendar year in 2021 and the trend looks to be continuing weeks into the new year. Thanks to La Nina, Dubbo recorded 924.4 millimetres of rain across the 12 months in 2021 which is short of the record annual rainfall of 1329.3 millimetres. However, the 2021 rainfall is well above the average for Dubbo which sits at 587.6 millimetres. The wettest month in 2021 was March in which 187.2 millimetres of rain fell across town, narrowly beating out November (180.8 millimetres) for the title. Spring was the wettest season in Dubbo last year with 253 millimetres of rain falling across the three months with the bulk of rain coming in November. READ ALSO: Three months in 2021 recorded more than 100 millimetres of rain with February (114.4), March and November all surpassing the milestone. More of the same can be expected for 2022 especially in the opening months of the year. The Bureau of Meterology is suggesting rainfall across Australia is likely to be above the average across the first three months of 2022. Just over a week into January and there has already been over 50 millimetres of rain fall around Dubbo. According to Weatherzone, 86.4 millimetres of rain has fallen in the 11 days of 2022 which is already well above the average for the month which is 51 millimetres. January 7 has been the wettest day of the year so far with 58.6 millimetres of rain. January 2021 is on it's way to be one of the wettest months on record with the current record of 153.2 millimetres being set in 2008. With 20 days left of January there is a strong chance the record could be in danger should rainfall persist across the next few weeks. Due to above average rainfall, summer so far in Dubbo has been less of the dry heat which usually hits town in the warmer months. The hottest day so far this year was on January 6 in which the maximum temperature was 36.4 degrees which narrowly above the average of 33.6 degrees. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/065b6335-945a-4aaa-9a4e-c420793d780f.jpg/r2_393_3837_2560_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg