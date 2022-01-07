Dubbo hit by heavy downpour in early hours

news, local-news,

More than 50 millimetres of rain hit Dubbo in the early hours of Friday morning. The Bureau of Meteorology recorded 58.6mm of rain at Dubbo airport. It's higher than the average rainfall for Dubbo during January in the last 15 years, which is 56mm. ALSO MAKING NEWS: More rain is forecast in the coming days. Up to 20mm is expected on Saturday, and another eight could come down on Sunday.

