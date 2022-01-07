sport, local-sport,

Dubbo's Brewery Shield side will be looking to continue their unbeaten start to the season when they face the defending premiers Narromine on Sunday at Dundas Oval. Dubbo will once again be led by skipper Chris Morton, who returns to the side after missing the last game against Bourke, due to Orana Outlaws commitments. During the game against Bourke, it was all about Lachie Rummans who took a brilliant five-wicket haul at No.2 Oval. Dubbo's bowling attack has fired in the two matches they have played so far after bowling out both Bourke and Nyngan for totals which could be considered under-par. READ ALSO: Joining Rummans and Morton will be Ben Knaggs and Ben Semmler who will likely take the new ball in what could be the best opening bowler partnership in the competition by a fair way. Knaggs and Semmler will be dangerous early after the pair were two of the leading wicket-takers in the RSL Whitney Cup last season. Theme Rewat has also been a vital player for Dubbo so far this season after hitting a 50 in his last Brewery Shield match. Narromine will be looking to avenge their last round loss to Nyngan it was a nail-biting eight-run margin. Narromine has been somewhat of a bogey side for Dubbo over the last few years and always perform well at Dundas Park. The last time these two sides met was in the 2020/21 competition in which Narromine comfortably beat Dubbo on their way to taking out the Brewery Shield to continue their recent dominance. Dubbo currently sit at the top of the points ladder with two wins from three matches as their match against Cobar was washed out late last year. Cobar trail Dubbo by just three points on the table to sit second only a single point ahead of Narromine who are in third place. Nyngan sit in fourth place on the ladder by a point ahead of Bourke and Gilgandra respectively. In the round's other games, Nyngan will host Cobar at Frank Smith Oval while Bourke will play Gilgandra. Play begins at 10am on Sunday at Narromine's Dundas Park. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

