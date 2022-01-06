Two people dead after car collides with RFS truck north of Lithgow

news, local-news,

Police are investigating the circumstances of a two-vehicle crash on the Castlereagh Highway north of Lithgow that killed two men. A NSW Police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the crash scene near Pearsons Lookout about 9.30am on Thursday, January 6, after reports a NSW RFS truck had collided with a Ford Falcon. "The two male occupants of the Ford died at the scene," the spokesperson said. "They have not yet been formally identified. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "The four occupants of the truck were uninjured. The male driver has been taken to hospital for mandatory testing." Police officers attached to the Chifley Police District have established a crime scene and are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed, or has dashcam footage of, the crash to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers. A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129873514/c9690524-3300-4ad3-baf3-0074eca5e629.jpg/r2_75_798_525_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg