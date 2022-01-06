Two people dead after car collides with RFS truck north of Lithgow

Police are investigating the circumstances of a two-vehicle crash on the Castlereagh Highway north of Lithgow that killed two men. A NSW Police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the crash scene near Pearsons Lookout about 9.30am on Thursday, January 6, after reports a NSW RFS truck had collided with a Ford Falcon. "The two male occupants of the Ford died at the scene," the spokesperson said. "They have not yet been formally identified. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "The four occupants of the truck were uninjured. The male driver has been taken to hospital for mandatory testing." Police officers attached to the Chifley Police District have established a crime scene and are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed, or has dashcam footage of, the crash to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers. A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
Police have established a crime scene after a two-vehicle crash left two men dead on the Castlereagh Highway north of Lithgow.
Police are investigating the circumstances of a two-vehicle crash on the Castlereagh Highway north of Lithgow that killed two men.
A NSW Police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the crash scene near Pearsons Lookout about 9.30am on Thursday, January 6, after reports a NSW RFS truck had collided with a Ford Falcon.
"The two male occupants of the Ford died at the scene," the spokesperson said. "They have not yet been formally identified.
"The four occupants of the truck were uninjured. The male driver has been taken to hospital for mandatory testing."
Police officers attached to the Chifley Police District have established a crime scene and are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed, or has dashcam footage of, the crash to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.