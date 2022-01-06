news, local-news,

Revered Indigenous Australian musician Archie Roach is heading to Dubbo in February as part of a regional tour. Roach was initially scheduled to perform in August 2020, however, COVID forced the tour to be cancelled. "COVID really stopped a lot of us from going out to do what we love doing, playing music and interacting with people. I'm busting to get back on the road again; it's been too long," the musician said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Roach is not only a singer, songwriter and guitarist but also a well-respected campaigner for the rights of Indigenous Australians. True to his heart, the tour will see him visit various regional NSW locations which he says are his favourite places to perform. "Performing in smaller regional venues feels more intimate," Roach said. "I think the audiences understand a little more about what it is I talk and sing about; how community can be strong and there for each other as community should." Archie Roach will be at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on Wednesday, February 9. Tickets are available from the DRTCC website.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/szmxUse7pKRunEdvcxFUnw/e5bd48b6-00af-49c9-81bd-92bbf6bc3f92.jpg/r0_255_2400_1611_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg