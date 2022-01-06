sport, local-sport,

Josh Ward will return as head coach of Barnstoneworth United FC and is looking to build on the success of 2021. Like many competitions around the region, the Burmac Western Premier League didn't get a chance to finish its season due to COVID, with the decision to cancel things made with one round still remaining. "You play football to win, so being fourth with one round to go was great," he said. READ ALSO: "We were doing nicely, we would have had to play Parkes in an elimination final anyway, whether the last round went ahead or not. "We were one of the form teams towards the end of the season, picking up points." The player-coach will hold the first of his trials for the side on Sunday, January 16, from 4pm at Sir Jack Brabham Park's Bernie Stedman Field. Ward has also welcomed the prospect of another Orange side joining the Western Premier League, creating another local derby. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

