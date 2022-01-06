sport, local-sport,

A strong batting performance has led Western Zone's Bradman Cup side to their first win of the competition since it resumed on Tuesday at Lake Macquarie. Western faced the Central Coast on Monday and looked on top early with Ryan Goodsell taking an early wicket to leave the latter 1/7. Bathurst fast bowler Liam Cain then got in on the action of nicking off Zak Graham for 21 as Western looked lethal with the ball inside the opening 20 overs. Things only got worse for Central Coast as RSL Colts spinner Tyson Deebank removed Jack Sinnott for 0 as Jack Fuller took a sharp catch behind the stumps. However, from there, it was all about Liam Roche and Jaylen Johnston who put together a 93-run partnership, dispatching the Western bowlers all around the ground. Fletcher Hyde removed Johnston for 58 but Roche continued his dominant innings hitting 113 not out in a knock which included six fours and three sixes with Central Coast finishing 4/255 from their 50 overs. READ ALSO: Things did not get off to the best start for Western as Charlie Tink retired hurt early in the innings. Western lost regular wickets throughout their innings with only Harry Roscarel, Angus Cornish and Goodsell making starts but none of the trio could go on to make a big score as the side were bowled out for 149. Looking to bounce back in a big way, Western won the toss against North Coast and chose to bat on Wednesday which looked like a great decision as Hyde and Roscarel set about their work after Tink was removed early for seven. The pair put on a 113-run partnership which was much needed after the disappointing batting performance from the previous day. Hyde was removed for 57 which sparked a mini-collapse as Roscarel (53), Cornish (6), Fuller (0) and Riley Keen (0) all soon followed the opener back to the sheds. Some strong late order hitting from Western led them to a respectable total of 9/220 from their 50 overs. North Coast's chase never really got going as the Western Zone bowling attack starved the batsmen of runs early as Cooper Martin picked up the first wicket. Wickets continued to crumble with Deebank also getting in on the action taking the figures of 1/38 from his 10 overs. Unfortunately for North Coast things went from bad to worse, as a pair of runs halted what looked like the start of a comeback with Cornish and Dugald Shepherd combining for a run-out. Roscarel continued his dominant all-around match taking the figures of 4/34 while Cornish was also impressive taking 2/16 while being involved in two run-outs with the second involving Fuller. Western's final game will be against Central Northern on Friday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/150a23c9-6e82-4010-b738-b5b172f2d3ee.jpg/r183_90_936_515_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg