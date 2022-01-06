coronavirus,

Dubbo's COVID-19 cases are continuing to grow with 186 reported on Thursday. In the 24 hours to 8pm on Wednesday night there were 524 cases identified in the Western NSW Local Health District. In addition to the 186 in Dubbo - which includes six in Wellington - there were also 120 in Bathurst and 78 in Orange. ALSO MAKING NEWS: The other cases were: There are 15 people in our region currently in hospital with COVID-19, including two in intensive care. Western NSW LHD acting chief executive Mr Spittal said the WNSWLHD would be adjusting its services over the coming week to prepare for a significant increase in emergency department activity and hospital admissions anticipated later in January. A decision on the planned commencement of non-urgent elective surgery is expected to be made soon. "That is not a decision that any LHD takes lightly because it has a real impact on those people who need non-urgent surgery. We know that many people listed for non-urgent surgery have already faced delays as a result of the pandemic," Mr Spittal said. "Managing the balance between the demands of the pandemic and the needs of those who need care for other conditions is a challenge that no public hospital can avoid and we have to take a sensible approach to how we manage that." Mr Spittal said that urgent surgery would continue based on the clinical needs of patients. "The best thing that everyone can do to help us reduce the impact on those who need healthcare services for any reason is to follow sensible hygiene practices well, such as wearing a mask when indoors and around others, keeping a sensible physical distance, and regular handwashing. None of that is too much to ask or expect of each other." He said healthcare workers were already under pressure. "It's been an exhausting couple of years for your healthcare teams and we want as many as possible to have a break. We also have staff who are having to self-isolate, are unable to work because they're caring for someone in isolation, or need to be at home for their kids.

