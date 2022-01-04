sport, local-sport,

More than 100 nominations have come for Wellington Race Club's seven race meeting to be held on Monday afternoon. A host of trainers from the area have nominated horses from their stables including Wellington's own Michael Mulholland and Peter Stanley. Mulholland has nominated Wunambal in the Benchmark 58 Handicap as well as Ready Made Doll in F and M Maiden Plate. Rounding out Mullholland's nominations is Bingo Banko and Dubbo Wanderer who may both feature in the C and E Maiden Plate on Monday afternoon. READ ALSO: Stanley is set to make a decision sometime during the week on where Twice The Value will run after the Wellington trainer has nominated the horse for Orange's meeting on Friday to go along with Monday's event. Stanley has also thrown his support behind Canny Offer and Look At Yah who have been nominated. Dubbo-based trainers Clint Lundholm, Connie Greig and Brett Robb have all nominated horses to run across the day. Lundholm's Obey and Rubick Sun have both been nominated after winning at Gilgandra on Saturday afternoon with the pair a chance of featuring in the same race. Final fields for Monday's racing will be confirmed later in the week. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/61abbd16-1d0c-4407-b048-b63a7ea54533.jpg/r2_0_998_563_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg