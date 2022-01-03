news, local-news, dubbo

Valerie Austin has wasted no time getting into the swing of 2022. The four-year-old Dubbo girl said she'd been going to the park and swimming a lot. Fun in the water was courtesy of a new pool, a present she received for Christmas. Valerie said she had been enjoying playing with her friends in the pool. She's also counting down to a milestone - this year Valerie is starting prep at Dubbo Christian School. As the four-year-old made the most of her trip to Elston Park on Monday, other families were also enjoying the great outdoors. Wearing hats and zinc, Freya Dalby, 4, and her nearly two-year-old brother Niall played together in the playground area. The water park within the complex was also a popular spot for youngsters on Monday. Last month Dubbo Regional Council started construction of a new amenities unit for the park. It will have two unisex ambulant toilets, one unisex accessible toilet, one changing space and disabled toilet which has an automatic sliding door, the council reported.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kfuwY3afmKwk75A6TFwuEs/7a0a1352-08da-450a-bd82-59bd39d7804f.JPG/r0_343_5232_3299_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg