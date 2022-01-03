sport, local-sport,

It may have been closer than he would have wanted but there is no doubt Michael Lunn will be a happy man after Witness Collector won at Gilgandra on Sunday. Running in the CPS Thomas & Irvine / Armatree Hotel Benchmark 58 Handicap (1100 metres), Witness Collector ($7.50) managed to win by 0.02 of a length ahead of Innocent Party ($4.40) trained by Brett Cavanough. It was Innocent Party who led out of the gates and for most of the race before the field began to close in on the leader. Holding the inside, Innocent Party and Witness Collector did just enough to pull away from Foxstorm ($3) who was gaining quickly as the former pair battled for the lead. READ ALSO: A late burst of speed gave Witness Collector the win in what was arguably the best race of the weekend. Foxstorm managed to grab a third place for trainer Cameron Crockett ahead of Kensington Kid ($31). Earlier in the day, Mack Griffith's Quest For Honor took out the opening race of Sunday's proceedings which was the Gilgandra Toyota Maiden Handicap (1600 metres). It was another close race between Quest For Honor ($6.50) and A Real Riot ($6.50) as the two battled on the straight but the former managed to just pull away over the last 50 metres to take the win. Kylie Kennedy's Just A Pearl ($16) finished in third place ahead of Horsenado ($19). Stephen Jones, Michael Mulholland and Brett Robb all also enjoyed wins on the day across the eight-race meeting. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/b80305d5-1807-4a26-a165-606ca3f02d02.jpg/r1_25_1017_599_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg