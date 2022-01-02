sport, local-sport,

Jungle Deuce and Forbes trainer Raymond Smith capped off an incredible 2021 in the only way they know how after breaking the track record at Dawson Park just prior to Christmas. Racing on December 23, Jungle Deuce ($1.80) was a short favourite for the Cobra Plant and Crane Hire event and proved why. Getting out of the gates strongly, Jungle Deuce was rapid over the first two sectors and was well ahead of the rest of the competition who were doing their best to catch Smith's flyer but it would not be enough. Jungle Deuce hit the finish with a time of 28.93 seconds which broke the previous Dawson Park track record which was 29.27. READ ALSO: Making the end of the year even more special, Jungle Deuce managed to pick up another win after a victory at Albion Park. The previous two wins make it three wins from a previous five starts for Jungle Deuce. The last two wins also make it an amazing 20 wins for the year for Jungle Deuce with the majority of those coming in either Dubbo, Temora or Wentworth Park. Jungle Deuce now has 20 wins from 36 starts to go along with five-second place finished and four third-place finishes. Remarkably, Jungle Deuce wins 56 per cent of its races so far throughout its career while placing an even more impressive 81 per cent of runs. Smith and the owners have amassed just short of $250,000 in prize money with Jungle Deuce along and it would be silly to think 2022 may be any different for a racer of Jungle Deuce's quality.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/f495df3f-da62-45d5-9073-b36fd0c065ce.jpg/r2_0_767_432_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg