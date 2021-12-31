sport, local-sport,

Gilgandra Jockey Club is prepared to bring the New Year with a bang when they host two action-packed days of racing starting on Saturday. Saturday's racing will feature eight races before a country showcase meeting on Sunday headlined by the Nutrien Ag Gilgandra Cup (1600 metres). Local Gilgandra trainer Kieren Hazelton will have The Bald Eagle representing him in the Cup event with Serg Lisnyy set to ride. Hazelton admitted he might need something special from The Bald Eagle if he has any chance of taking out his hometown Cup race, especially after drawing barrier 12 for the event. "He'll probably have to find four or five lengths from somewhere," he said. "I'm not overly confident. "It's a very even field and there are many chances. "I would've been a bit more confident if we had drawn a better gate. "He's probably just not running his best races (at the moment) and he's not where I'd like him to be. "We're hopefully, he's had a bit of preparation which has had a lot of hiccups and nothing has sort of gone right." READ ALSO: While it is not every weekend Hazelton can race at his home track, the trainer said the town is quite excited to be able to kick off the New Year with a couple of big days of racing. "There seems to be plenty of chatter about it," he said. "It's that time of year where everyone is in a pretty good mood and getting out and about. "You usually see a lot of old faces you haven't seen in years and that sort of thing. "They normally come home and go to the races. "It makes it a pretty good atmosphere but I don't know if I'm going to get a lot of time over the next two days to join into that side of things. "It's good for the town, anyone who has half an interest in racing will be there." Clint Lundholm and Rodney Northam will have Notabadidea and Mo's Glory respectively also in the race with both horses set to be big chances at taking out the $45,000 Gilgandra Cup. Sunday's other big race will be the Gilgandra Newspapers / Bob Foran Memorial Gilgandra Town Plate (1100 metres). Dar Lunn's Classy Rebel will start out of barrier 12 for the $35,000 race and will be looking to continue its strong after winning three of its last four races. But Classy Rebel will face some tough competition from Scott Collings' Bombdiggity who also comes into the race on the back of two wins from the previous three starts. Saturday's eight-race meeting is set to begin at 12:59pm with the Gilgandra Sporting Club Class 1 & Maiden Plate (1800 metres). Sunday's meeting will start at 1:20pm with the Gilgandra Toyota Maiden Handicap (1600 metres).

