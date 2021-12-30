sport, local-sport,

It took a while for Lipstick Lil to break through for its maiden win but a second victory for the Brett Robb-trained horse came at Orange's Towac Park on Tuesday. Lining up in the Inland Digital Class 1 Handicap (1280 metres), Lipstick Lil ($8) got out to a strong sitting in second for two-thirds of the race. Easy Rosie trained by Anthony Warren lead the pack as they headed round the bend and onto the straight before slightly kicking away from the field. However, Lipstick Lil quickly made short work of the gap catching up to Easy Rosie with just 200 metres to go. READ ALSO: The pair of horses kicked away from the rest of the field late in the race but Lipstick Lil got its nose in front late to take the win by under half a length. Easy Rosie finished in second place while Fanz ($7) trained by Rodney Northam grabbed third place ahead of Haven ($3.80). Nitty Gritty trained by Parkes' Sharon Jeffries ran arguably the race of its life later in the day in the John Davis Motors Benchmark 66 Handicap (2100 metres). The $151 chance finished a very respectable third after being ridden by Andrew Banks. Nitty Gritty finished behind Private Detective ($2.15) and Who's Tinny ($6.50) who placed first and second respectively. Racing will continue this weekend with Gilgandra to host two days of racing to welcome the New Year.

